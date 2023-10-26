CORRECTION: The coroner has not determined the cause of death as a drowning.

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – An 81-year-old man died after swimming off the coast of Tybee Island early Thursday afternoon.

Officials say he was a Tybee local.

According to witnesses, the man pulled up to the beach near Gulick Street on a golf cart, set his chair down and walked into the water with a smile on his face.

Later on, witnesses said they saw the man floating in the water and some vacationers hurried to pull him out. They saw he had no signs of life.

One of the vacationers with a nursing background started administering CPR, according to the witnesses.

A short time later, Chatham EMS responded to the scene for a report of a drowning, followed by the coroner’s office. The man was pronounced dead shortly after.

The man’s identity will not be released until his family has been notified. His cause of death has not been determined at this time.

The scene has since been cleared, and the Gulick Street entrance has reopened.