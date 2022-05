SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Emergency crews are responding to a Wilmington River boating incident.

According to Chatham Emergency Services, a boat accident took place Saturday with “multiple patients.”

The department is asking the public to avoid the area.

Crews from Chatham County police, fire and marine patrol are on the scene, along with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Further details are limited at this time.

WSAV is following this developing story. Keep an eye on this page for updates.