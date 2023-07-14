BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Two Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services (BCFES) employees have filed whistleblower lawsuits claiming they experienced retaliation and discrimination by the agency.

The employees, Division Chief Summer Patterson and Lt. Sarah “Sam” Bradbury, say they reported knowledge of sexual assault, sexual harassment, intoxication while on duty, failure to respond to 911 calls and other matters of public concern within their ranks.

Patterson and Bradbury are seeking damages from BCFES and Chief Freddy Howell. Bradbury has also named Division Chief Shannon Bancroft in her suit.

The lawsuits were filed on July 7 in the Bryan County Superior Court.

This story is developing.