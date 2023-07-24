SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman fired from her job at Lowe’s after being assaulted during a reported attempt to stop shoplifters is heading back to work.

In a statement to News 3, Lowe’s said senior management spoke to Donna Hansbrough on Monday to give her the job back. Hansbrough, who spent 13 years working for the company, accepted the offer.

Hansbrough’s injury (courtesy of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office)

“First and foremost, there’s nothing more important than the safety of our customers and associates. Products can be replaced; people cannot,” Lowe’s stated. “We continue to work closely with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those who are responsible for this theft and violent attack.”

Back on June 25, Hansbrough said she saw Takyah Berry walking out of the store with a cart full of expensive equipment. When Berry failed to provide a receipt, Hansbrough chased her down, along with the two men she was with.

According to a police report, when Hansbrough grabbed onto the cart, Berry struck her in the face, giving her a black eye.

Hansbrough was later fired for breaking protocol.

Her story gained national attention, and a GoFundMe fundraiser raised over $25,000 to support her.

Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing. WSAV is told Joseph Berry, Takyah’s uncle, and Jamar Lawton have been arrested. Takya Berry is still being sought.

Takyah Berry, Joseph Berry and Jarmar Lawton (photos provided by Rincon Police)

Anyone with information on Takyah Berry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rincon Police Department at 912-826-5200.