CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County residents now have options if they are struggling with rent or utilities.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program has reopened starting today. Multiple vendors are now accepting applications and dispersing funds to assist Chatham County households.

Through the ERA funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury and its partnership with multiple organizations, Chatham County has been able to assist more than 2500 unique households with rent, utilities, and other housing stability services. These funds prevent countless evictions and provide home permanency.

The County will use these funds to help renters or landlords on behalf of the tenants who are unable to pay rent and/or utilities due to or during the COVID-19 pandemic. Homeowners are not eligible for assistance through this program.

For more information on eligibility requirements or how to apply, visit the link here.