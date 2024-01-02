SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Chatham Emergency Management Agency has announced that they will conduct the monthly scheduled test of Chatham County’s Emergency Warning Siren System on Wednesday.

At noon, Chatham County residents can expect to hear a one-minute emergency tone from the various sirens located throughout the county.

This test is necessary to ensure that the Emergency Warning Siren System is functioning properly.

The City of Tybee Island will conduct a separate siren test at 11:30 AM.

In the event of poor weather conditions on Wednesday, the siren test will be rescheduled for Friday, Jan. 5.