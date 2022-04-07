PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) — Repair and recovery efforts continue after Tuesday’s tornado, which left one person dead and eight injured.

A spokesperson for Bryan County said the priority is managing debris and figuring out how to clean up some of the hardest-hit areas like the county complex Hendrix Park.

The Red Cross is also assisting in recovery. Responders there are going out to assess the damage and opening cases with families whose homes are damaged. The organization is also assisting in managing the shelter at Lanier Primary School.

Red Cross staff said this is one of the worst disasters they’ve seen in this area.

“There’s a perfectly good home, it’s completely gone,” Brooke Thompson said. “The foundation is the only thing there and it just looks like sticks. You would never believe there’s an actual house there. Or a house will be completely crumbled and there will be a family of three that actually survived it.”

A state of emergency is still in effect for North Bryan County, which includes areas like Park Place, Homestead Drive, Hendrix Park and Black Creek Golf Club. A curfew is in effect there from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

If you need non-emergency help, a welfare check or help with large debris you can call 912-858-INFO.