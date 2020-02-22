Ellabell man dies after accident, chase, shootout with police in sinking car in Lake Lanier

BUFORD, Ga. (WSAV) – An Ellabell man is dead after a car accident turned into a shootout with police at Lake Lanier on Friday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old John James Monahan Jr., of Ellabell, died Friday during the incident.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, just after 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle accident at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Shadburn Ferry Road. Monahan was involved in the accident and got out of a car with an AK-style rifle and carjacked another vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop Monahan, who drove the carjacked vehicle into Shoal Creek Park. Monahan drove through the park and into Lake Lanier.

Monahan “began firing at police officers from the area of the sinking vehicle,” GCPD said in a statement. A police car was hit by gunfire several times, but no officers were injured. Officers did return fire.

Officers searched the area for Monahan, and dive teams eventually pulled his body from the lake, near the sunken car.

The GBI has taken over the investigation due to the officer-involved aspect of the shooting. The GBI first identified Monahan Saturday afternoon. An autopsy is set for Monday.

The deceased subject in yesterday’s OIS involving Gwinnett Police has been identified as John James Monahan Jr., 26, of Ellabell, GA. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/TzddfXOjiZ — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) February 22, 2020

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crimestoppers at 404-577-8477.

News 3 will have updates.