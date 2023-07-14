SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Home energy assistance will soon be available for some low-income earners in Chatham County.
The Economic Opportunity Authority will be accepting appointments for its Cooling Program starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Call 912-721-7910 when the lines open.
To qualify, a family’s annual income must be in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2023 LIHEAP Eligibility Guidelines.
They’ll also need the following documents:
- Current Heating Bill
- Social Security Card for each member of the household (Medicaid Card or SSN Printout will not be accepted)
- Picture ID (i.e. Driver’s License, State Photo ID, even if the ID is expired etc.)
- Proof of Income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household.
- Proof of income can include but is not limited to: a 2023 Social Security Award Letter, a paycheck stub, a letter granting public assistance, unemployment benefits for all applicable members of the household.
Applicants should know that there is a limited number of appointments.