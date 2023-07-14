SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Home energy assistance will soon be available for some low-income earners in Chatham County.

The Economic Opportunity Authority will be accepting appointments for its Cooling Program starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Call 912-721-7910 when the lines open.

To qualify, a family’s annual income must be in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2023 LIHEAP Eligibility Guidelines.

They’ll also need the following documents:

Current Heating Bill Social Security Card for each member of the household (Medicaid Card or SSN Printout will not be accepted) Picture ID (i.e. Driver’s License, State Photo ID, even if the ID is expired etc.) Proof of Income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household. Proof of income can include but is not limited to: a 2023 Social Security Award Letter, a paycheck stub, a letter granting public assistance, unemployment benefits for all applicable members of the household.

Applicants should know that there is a limited number of appointments.