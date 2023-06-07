SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Housing Authority of Savannah (HAS) announced repair efforts for several elevators at Horace Stillwell Towers, a 22-floor apartment complex on Waters Avenue designated for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Elevator outages at the apartment complex have long been reported prior to the announcement. Many residents of the senior living community require elevator access to get into their apartments as well as leave the building.

HAS contracted Otis Elevator Company to work on three total elevators in the building, including one freight elevator and two passenger elevators. The approximate cost for the elevator repairs is set at $1.4 million.

Repairs to the freight elevator that services the apartment began on June 6. A crane is being used to remove several old parts due to their size and weight. HAS said they have “implemented efforts to ensure the safety of residents and visitors” when the crane is in operation.

Repairs on the two passenger elevators will follow the compilation of the freight elevators’ repair.

The elevator repair project is expected to be completed by October 2024.