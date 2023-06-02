BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A Bluffton house, used as an in-home daycare, was significantly damaged in an electrical fire Thursday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m., crews from six Bluffton Township Fire District stations responded to the home on Simmonsville Road to find flames coming from the back right corner of the house.

Investigators determined the fire was likely caused by several extension cords plugged into a single wall outlet in a bedroom. The cords overheated and ignited the carpeting in the room, officials said.

provided by Bluffton Township Fire District

provided by Bluffton Township Fire District

provided by Bluffton Township Fire District

provided by Bluffton Township Fire District

According to Bluffton Township Fire District, the owner was at home at the time of the fire but wasn’t indoors when the fire began.

Fire Chief Paul Boulware warned against overloading extension cords.

“Many homeowners use extension or drop cords because there aren’t enough outlets for all of their electronics,” Boulware said. “We have a lot more devices that people keep constantly plugged in using extension cords. The danger in doing that is it overloads the cord and causes it to overheat, which can ignite a fire as it did in this home.”

The district passed along the following electrical safety tips provided by the National Fire Protection Association and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission: