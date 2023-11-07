SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Election Day is underway and voters will decide who holds the power in cities across our area.

There are several races on the ballot today and polls will be open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you’re voting after work, as long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Election officials tell News 3 that early voter turnout has been low this year. One reason may be some confusion as to who is allowed to vote in this election.

Voters who live in an unincorporated area of Chatham County will not be eligible to vote in any of the races.

WSAV’s Alexis King asked the Director of elections, Billy Wooten, to explain who can cast a ballot today.

“Garden City, Pooler, Port Wentworth, Savannah, Tybee. Those five municipals have elections here,” Wooten said.

Eligible voters can find their assigned polling location here. Bring one of the following items to prove your identity:

Georgia driver’s license or state ID

military or government employee ID

student ID from Georgia public college or university

valid US passport

tribal ID

Remember if you’re in line by 7 p.m. you will be allowed to vote.

Chatham Area Transit is also offering free rides to polling locations all day today.