STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly woman drowned in the Splash the Boro waterpark on Thursday.

Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said the 70-year-old woman had a heart attack and fell into the park’s lazy river around 12:30 p.m. Pauline Harden of Springfield, Georgia was pulled from the water and a local first responder attempted CPR.

Harden was pronounced dead at the scene. The park is closed for the rest of the day. No further details were released.