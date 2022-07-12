Photo provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly Waycross couple were found shot to death in their bed, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said.

The GBI said Virginia Thomas, 73, and Charles Barnett, 75, were found dead at their home on Monday. Investigators are still looking for those involved. No further details were released.

GBI urges anyone with information to call 912-389-4103 or the Ware County Sheriff’s Office at 912-287-4327.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.