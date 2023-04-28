RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) is investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Walmart in Rincon.

According to ECSO, a driver was backing out of their parking space at a low speed and while turning, collided with an elderly person, fatally wounding them.

Life-saving efforts were attempted on the pedestrian but were unsuccessful.

The victim has not been identified, pending next of kin notification.

ECSO’s Traffic Unit is now handling the case.