TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly man was found dead on Tybee Beach Thursday morning, according to Chatham EMS.

Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen said there’s the foul play suspected man’s death. He was in his 70’s and his body was found around 6:35 a.m.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.