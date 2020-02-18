Eighth grader wins Deep Center’s young author competition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Deep Center announced the winner of the non-profit’s Young Author Project.

Deep center named Angel Price-Montgomery, an eighth grader from West Chatham Middle School, as Deep Laureate for winter 2020.

Angel’s piece, “I Am,” won the honor.

According to Deep center, Angel was one of the 180 youth who completed the Young Author Project in the fall of 2019.

Angel was voted to receive the honor by a combination of her program peers, the general public through a social-media campaign, and Deep’s staff.

“Angel’s writing exemplifies what we at Deep hope to empower our young people to create: pieces that allow youth to claim agency over their own lives and stories,” said Maria Zoccola, program manager of the Young Author Project. “As Deep Laureate, Angel represents the power of imaginative youth voice in Savannah. We’re very proud of her.”

Works by all participating students have been published in five anthologies, which are on sale for $12 through Deep Center and in circulation within the Live Oak Public Library system.

All book-sale proceeds support Deep Center’s nonprofit creative-writing workshops.

Read Angel’s powerful poem, “I Am”

Learn more about the Deep Center’s Young Author Project

