Effingham Health System receives national award for handling of COVID-19 pandemic

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Effingham Health System has been named as one of four leading health care organizations nationwide to receive the 2020 Richard L. Doyle Award for innovation and leadership in health care.

“The staff is just elated, that wow, during a national pandemic, a public emergency, we are truly health care heroes,” President & CEO Dr. Fran Witt said.

The health system is being recognized because of their innovative work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Effingham Health System is the only critical access hospital in Georgia to receive the award.

They share it with big names in the health care industry like the Cleveland Clinic and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

“We have created a culture of excellence. Mediocrity is not what we achieve to do here,” Dr. Witt said.

Over Dr. Witt’s five years leading the team, the health system has collected many awards. She said she can’t take all of the credit, though.

“Like the rest of the world it’s truly been a challenge for us. We pride ourselves on our vision and achieving industry standards and that’s what this award represents for us,” Dr. Witt said.

Throughout the pandemic the team shifted gears to implement new guidelines to determine each patient’s individual clinical needs. It starts at the hospitals front doors to ensure they make it back home safely.

“It is my hope that this inspires other rural communities and rural hospitals and our local and federal government to say hey, let’s provide resources to these hospitals to better serve people in those communities,” Dr. Witt said.

The Doyle Award is much more than an award to these health professionals because there are currently 11 COVID-19 patients in Effingham Hospital. Dr. Witt said the award reassures the patients that the health professionals know what they’re doing.

“We will continue to implement these guidelines for COVID-19 and we will also continue to implement guidelines for congestive heart failure, for diabetes, for all the other chronic illnesses that exist,” Dr. Witt said.

Effingham Health System will receive the award during a banquet in October.