EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Two fires Sunday, Jan. 7, destroyed two homes within two hours and eight miles, leaving a person displaced and another living with family.

According to Effingham County Fire Chief Clint Hodges, the first broke out at a house in Rincon on E. Fourth St. at 1:28 p.m. A 74-year-old woman lived there for over 20 years and is living with her sister who lives next door. She spoke to News 3.

“She noticed there was a fire in the bedroom, and was trying to put it out with a cup, and all of a sudden it just started blazing, and she had to run out of the house,” says the victim’s sister, who chose to remain off-camera. “It singed the back of her head, singed her hair, and next thing you know, the house was up in smoke.”

The woman told News 3 that although her sister was able to escape the burning house, her beloved chihuahua Tinkerbelle did not.

“She is really upset about her little doggie because he didn’t get out, and she keeps wanting to come over here and call him because maybe he hid under something,” she explained.

She says her sister is not allowed inside the tarnished house but wants to go in to find Tinkerbelle.

“She’s just gotta have closure. That’s really the biggest thing she has going on right now,” she added.

At 3:42 p.m., about eight miles down the road, a mobile home caught fire in Springfield on McCall Rd. per Chief Hodges. That home is also a total loss.

“I was at my friend’s house over there when the fire started,” said a neighbor who says he witnessed the fire, “You see that black smoke, and the next thing you know it was engulfed in flames.”

The neighbor said a single man lived there, and Chief Hodges says he is now displaced.

Chief Hodges told News 3 that the cause of both fires is under investigation, and no foul play is suspected.

He also said the two victims have been put in touch with the American Red Cross.