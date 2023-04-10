EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teenager.

Officials say 15-year-old Mallory Williams has been missing since April 2, when she walked away from her home on Windsor Road in Guyton.

It’s believed she’s with an unidentified male subject.

Mallory has been in touch with her family and says she’s OK. She mentioned being in Key West, Florida, Port Royal, South Carolina, and most recently, Winter Springs, Florida. So authorities believe she’s either in southeast Georgia, western South Carolina or northern Florida.

The teen is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She’s approximately 5-foot-5 and weighs between 130-140 pounds.

If you have any information on Mallory’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449.