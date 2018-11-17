In preparation for the upcoming holiday, Effingham County Fire and Rescue held a live fire demonstration.

It was used to show county residents how to properly put out a turkey fryer fire. This is the first time the county put on this type of demonstration, even though the county urges residents not to fry their turkeys.

Capt. Hannah Jenkins said it's because each year the county has to deal with at least one turkey fryer fire.

"There are too many dangers inherent with this because many people aren't fully professionals at cooking turkeys this way, it's more of a novelty item," Jenkins said.

She suggested that people during this time of year bake or use an oil less fryer to cook their turkey. She said it's a good wat to reduce the risk of an accident.

However, she said if a resident really felt compelled to fry a turkey, it would be best to let an experienced person handle the cooking.

"If they are going to to use a turkey fryer at home we ask that everybody make sure their turkey is fully thawed, dry and they use the correct amount of oil for their fryer," Jenkins said.

But, Jenkins said if the turkey catches on fire, use the P.A.S.S technique when using the fire extinguisher.

"Pull the pin, aim the nozzle, squeeze the handle and sweep back and forth at the base of the fire," Jenkins said.

She also said it's important for residents to have multiple fire extinguishers at their home.

"We want to make sure they have a kitchen fire extinguisher, a fire extinguisher in the garage, and in their laundry room," Jenkins said.



Since she said you can never be too safe.