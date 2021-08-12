Effingham County deputy dies from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – A deputy with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office has died due to COVID-19.

The deputy’s name has not been released. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the family has asked for privacy at this time.

Members of the community flooded the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Thursday with their condolences.

This follows the Port Wentworth Police Department’s announcement of the death of Lt. Dale Sylvester Jr., a longtime law enforcement officer.

According to the department, Sylvester was exposed to COVID while on duty.