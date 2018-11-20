Effingham County deputies surprise residents with free turkey dinners Video

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) - The Effingham County Sheriff's Office was out in force on Monday--but not serving warrants or writing tickets. They were doing a good deed for local families--sending a message that came with turkey and all the trimmings.

Deputies criss-crossed the county to give families at home and on the road a free Thanksgiving feast.

Twenty-five dinners were hand-delivered with a smile and a hug. Many people said they wouldn't have had a good meal on the holiday without this special surprise.

Joshua Henning of the Effingham County Sheriff's Office said, "It kind of humanizes the badge (and) lets people know that we are all humans, too and we care about you and we are here to help."

The turkey dinners were made possible by sheriff's deputies donations and the help of sponsors from various businesses.

