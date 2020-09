EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash Thursday night in Effingham County killed two people and seriously hurt three others.

The emergency crews responded to the scene just after 6:15 p.m.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the crash involved a semi-truck and two cars. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 17 and Jabez Jones Road.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate the crash.