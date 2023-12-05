EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Book banning, talk of defunding public libraries, and even accusations of promoting child pornography – these were just a few of the items discussed at the meeting held by Effingham County Board of Commissioners on Monday.

Representatives for the county’s libraries were also present to defend themselves, and they disproved several accusations made by board members at the explosive meeting.

The meeting was called after District 2 Commissioner Roger Burdette made accusations that the Live Oak Public Libraries in the county were promoting a “liberal agenda” by having LGBTQ+ books available to children.

He made accusations that the libraries did not have any filters for children using the internet and were letting all children check out books without their parents’ permission.

However, representatives for the library explained that there were federally mandated filters on all library computers and that kids can’t have a library card without a parent’s permission before age 18.

Multiple other commissioners even disagreed with Burdette – explaining that they’ve seen the library and don’t believe they are pushing any agendas.

“The amount of books that touch on the LGBTQ is very minimal, and it’s to the point from my research, if someone wants to get that material they have to go to the card catalog. They have to be looking specifically for that. It’s not when you walk into the library there’s some kind of agenda,” Jamie DeLoach, District 3 Effingham County Commissioner, said.

Burdette showed the crowd books he’d found in Rincon and Springfield libraries, several of which contained gender-affirming storylines.

He originally claimed that Live Oak Public Libraries were following guidelines from the American Library Association, which he said included promoting “transgenderism” and “child pornography”

“The biggest issue is the ALA – American Library Association. That’s what I keep finding is the common denominator with everything. That is pretty much the organization that is driving us down this path of transgenderism and putting that in front of and exposing our children,” Burdette said on Nov. 21.

However, multiple people present at the meeting raised concerns about Burdette’s use of the term “child pornography,” and questioned whether he was aware of what the term actually means.

Library representatives also explained that the Live Oak Public Libraries were not a member of the ALA and that library materials are selected at the local level, not based on guidelines from the American Library Association.