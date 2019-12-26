Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates child’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Ga (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) announced they are conducting a death investigation after the death of a 4-year old child.

The ECSO says deputies responded Tuesday night to a call of an unresponsive child at the 600 block Of Go Cart Road.

Officials say the child was found by a family member.

CPR was attempted by the family member and deputies, however the child was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details are being held until autopsy results have been released.

