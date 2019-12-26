musicinourschools/

Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates child’s death

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ga (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) announced they are  conducting a death investigation after the death of a 4-year old child.

The ECSO says deputies responded Tuesday night to a call of an unresponsive child at the 600 block Of Go Cart Road.

Officials say the child was found by a family member. 

CPR was attempted by the family member and deputies, however the child was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details are being held until autopsy results have been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories