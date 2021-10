EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) conducts a death investigation of a male discovered in the area of Mclaws road Monday night.

The ECSO says deputies responding to a call after 8:00 p.m. discovered a critically injured male in the area.

Officials report the male died after being transported to Effingham County Hospital.

ECSO says the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.