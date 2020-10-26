Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office awarded 2 safety grants totaling more than $94,000

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) announced Monday that it has been awarded two major traffic enforcement grants totaling $94,174.02 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) in Atlanta.

ECSO received the first grant of $22,919.22 to continue its work as the coordinating agency of GOHS’s South East Traffic Enforcement Network. There are 16 traffic enforcement networks across the state that help enforce Georgia’s safety belt, speed, and impaired driving campaigns.

The South East Traffic Enforcement Network (S.E.T.E.N.) includes law enforcement agencies in seven

counties, including Effingham, Chatham, Bryan, Screven, Evens, Candler, and Bulloch Counties.

As the coordinating agency in the S.E.T.E.N. region, ECSO says it coordinates year-round waves of high visibility, concentrated patrols, multi-jurisdictional road checks and sobriety checkpoints as a partner in campaigns such as Click It or Ticket, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and 100 Days of Summer HEAT.

“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be

prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages and enforcement campaigns aimed at bringing our state one step closer to that goal.”

ECSO was also awarded a second grant, the “High Visibility Enforcement” grant, to combat

crash-causing driving behaviors.

The award, which totals more than $71,254.80, will give ECSO the resources to stop speeding, the number one cause of crashes county wide.

Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie said, “Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is proud of our efforts to work collaboratively with our community and to use innovative tools and techniques to ensure that vehicular traffic moves safely through our county. These grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety will allow us to continue these important programs and further enhance the safety of all those who live in and travel through Effingham.”