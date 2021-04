CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) - Nearly two weeks after Governor Brian Kemp expanded vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older, men and women in the state's jails and prisons will soon be able to get vaccinated.

The Chatham County Jail and the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) are preparing to start vaccinating all of their inmates. Those who are 65 and older rolled up their sleeves more than a month ago and now those who want the protection from the virus can get the shot as soon as next week.