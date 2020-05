SPRINGFIELD, Ga (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ESCO) asks the public for help finding a missing person.

The ECSO says Donnie Lee Bennett Cooper, 25, was last seen on April 14th in the Port Wentworth area.

Cooper is known to drive a black 2015 Nissan Altima, tag number CLQ4163.

If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, please call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449.