Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest three people linked to multiple car break-ins

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) announced three arrests linked to several recent entering auto cases.

The three suspects Nathan Eads, 18; Shamari Sheffield, 18 and Richard Kimball, 20, face changes including Burglary 1st degree and multiple counts of entering auto.

ECSO officials say the three used a blue Prius during their recent crime spree and have also been linked to a burglary that occurred in Shadowbrook in early January.

Numerous firearms were recovered as well as other weapons and personal items.

Detectives are in the process of contacting victims now and returning their stolen property.

Detectives urge anyone with a loss to visit the sheriff’s office and fill out an identity theft report.

ECSO says more people could possibly be involved and further charges could be pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

ECSO asks anyone with information to call 912-754-3449 or text a tip anonymously at 847411.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by clicking a link on the Crime Stoppers web page (http:// www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/ ) or the Crime Stoppers Facebook page ( https:// www.facebook.com/CStop2020/ ).

Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward for up to $2,500.