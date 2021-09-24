Effingham Co. prepares to launch school zone photo enforcement

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) announced their school zone photo enforcement program will begin on October 1.

The ECSO plans to host a press event Monday, September 27, to share more details in the photo enforcement program with the public.

According to ECSO, school zone photo enforcement will take place at these locations:

  • Blandford (McCall Rd) 
  • Marlow (SR 17)
  • South Effingham ES (Kolic Helmey Rd)
  • South Effingham MS/HS (SR 30 – Noel C. Conaway Rd)

ECSO says the are planning to add these new locations in the future:

  • Effingham County MS/HS (SR 119)
  • Ebenezer ES/MS on Ebenezer Rd.
  • Sand Hill ES (waiting on permit)

Learn more about the program: https://bluelinesolutions.org/schoolzone-enforcement

