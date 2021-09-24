Effingham Co. prepares to launch school zone photo enforcement

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) announced their school zone photo enforcement program will begin on October 1.

The ECSO plans to host a press event Monday, September 27, to share more details in the photo enforcement program with the public.

According to ECSO, school zone photo enforcement will take place at these locations:

Blandford (McCall Rd)

Marlow (SR 17)

South Effingham ES (Kolic Helmey Rd)

South Effingham MS/HS (SR 30 – Noel C. Conaway Rd)

ECSO says the are planning to add these new locations in the future:

Effingham County MS/HS (SR 119)

Ebenezer ES/MS on Ebenezer Rd.

Sand Hill ES (waiting on permit)

Learn more about the program: https://bluelinesolutions.org/schoolzone-enforcement