Effingham Co. man becomes first person with fundamental disabilities to work in Ga. classroom

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An Effingham County man is defying the odds against his disability. Michael Horton is breaking down barriers.

As a man with down syndrome, Michael always knew he wanted to work in public education and this week, that dream finally came true.

“The students, they’re just going to thrive. Everyone at the school is going to thrive because Michael makes you want to be a better person,” said Kellie Lee, Technology Teacher at South Effingham Elementary School.

A moment that Holton has long-awaited.

“Ready for fifteen years now. It’s a huge change for me,” said Holton.

A trailblazer of sorts, Holton is the first person with fundamental disabilities to work in an Effingham County School District classroom, and to their knowledge, any public school district in Georgia.

“I feel like a proud momma. I had taught Michael before I had my own children so he was always kind of like my first child. So, I’m just so proud of him, and I’m so proud of our school and our school system,” said Lee.

Assisting full-time in the technology lab, Michael has already made a lasting impression on some of his students. From the energy he brings during morning drop-off, to the example he sets for all the young minds at South Effingham Elementary.

“I think it’s like pretty cool cause like, I know that we’re all different. We have different abilities, but…It just shows us that we can just be ourselves and do what we want,” said Shelby Mincey, a 5th grader at South Effingham Elementary.

Mark Weese, Principal of South Effingham Elementary School says he jumped at the opportunity to get Michael in the building as a full-time employee.

“I think that’s what’s so important with public education and things you don’t learn from textbooks and curriculums and standards is that we all have differences and I think public education allows for us to accept those differences and interact with other people,” explained Weese.

As far as how his first day went, well, we’ll let Michael tell you.

“It went great today, meet new people, meeting new kids, starting my new career in schools,” explained Holton.

If you know someone with disabilities looking for work, you can click here to find local supported employment options.