EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Brush fires have been reported Tuesday amid an elevated fire risk.

According to the Effingham County Fire Rescue, crews have already responded to extinguish brush fires.

The agency is discouraging outdoor burning but says if you must, keep the fires to a small and manageable size.

Have a garden hose ready and never leave the fire unattended, Fire Rescue added.

According to Storm Team 3, the elevated risk will last through the evening due to low humidity, breezy winds and dry fuels.