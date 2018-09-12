Edisto Beach remains under mandatory evacuation

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WSAV) - Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday lifted the mandatory evacuation in the Lowcountry, but one town is still under the order.

Residents and visitors in Edisto Beach, northern Colleton County, have been ordered to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Florence.

It’s a small slice of the 187 miles of coastline in the state, but right now the storm is just too close for comfort.

One of the big fears for Edisto Beach is storm surge as Florence moves north.

Many businesses and homeowners are being proactive to protect their property, boarding up windows and doors. But not all residents are heading out of town for the storm.

“We are going to stay this time because last time we kicked out so much money -- and then to come back and we didn’t even have to leave,” explained Vaneisia Oxenberg. “So we’re just going to stay and wait it out.”

MJ Bowers says there’s “not really” any fearing with staying on the island.

“It's supposed to hit up in North Carolina. We might get some wins and some rains,” he said. “Irma gave us winds and rains so we'll see what happens."

News 3 also spoke with several people who say they are undecided on whether to stay or evacuate. Many said they were waiting for the next storm track update to decide.

A curfew is in place for the town, effective at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.