Eastern Wharf project expected to finish phase 1 in May after fire setback

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week will mark 11 months since a massive fire broke out at the Eastern Wharf development in downtown Savannah. One of the developers tells News 3 that the fire set them back but they are now making progress to finish the first phase by May.

20 units of first responders spent hours battling the fire at the Eastern Wharf development in February, but months later the project is back on track.

“We spent a day grieving and again being thankful we didn’t have any injuries, but we started planning the very next day,” Trent Germano, Prinicipal of the Mariner Group said.

According to Germano, the fire was caused because of a construction issue, possibly by someone cutting metal. He said once the area was cleared to get back to work the demolition began to start rebuilding right away.

“The team really focused on it and I think attacked it so it’s been a good process,” Germano said.

The project is a joint effort between the Mariner Group, Regent Partners, and ELV. $170 million has been invested into the first phase.

It will include luxury apartments, residential and city parking, food and retail stores, and the boutique-style Thompson Hotel.

“We’re trying to create something here that people would want to come to. Something that Savannahians would want to come to,” Germano said.

Despite a major setback, Germano is grateful for the construction workers who’ve stuck around to see the project through.

“It was difficult for them to live with that and face it, but truthfully we’re very proud of them in terms of how they performed,” Germano said.

Leasing is set to start next month with residents moving into units by May 15. The Thompson Hotel is expected to open in June.

The project is estimated to cost more than $600 million and will take about eight years to fully complete. The next two phases are expected to be finished this summer/fall.