Easter Bunny, volunteers deliver Easter baskets to Bluffton children

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Candy, coloring books, toys and other gifts lined the inside of Easter baskets at the annual Bluffton Easter Basket giveaway.

Music could be heard in the background as the Easter Bunny and volunteers handed the baskets to children as they rode by in cars. The community event also had food trucks, hula-hoops, soccer amongst other things for the children and their families.

To adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols the annual event was shifted to a drive-thru style event and was held at the Bluffton Eagles Baseball field by the Bluffton Area Community Association.

“The outpour of community support has been astronomical,” Sharon Brown, a volunteer with the association said.

Brown said the event is normally held at Bluffton High School and fields are packed with 8,000 eggs for the Easter egg hunts, but this years event was different. Although it wasn’t the same Sharon said the volunteers who made the baskets put in their time and effort for the children.

“That’s what makes it so beautiful, people put time and effort in for our kids in our community, isn’t that beautiful?,” Brown said.

The organization will donate more than 300 baskets and left over baskets will go to churches and homeless families