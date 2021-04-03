Easter Bunny hitched ride, waived to kids on fire truck in Long County neighborhoods

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Long County Fire Department paraded around neighborhoods with the Easter Bunny on Saturday.

The Easter Bunny hitched a ride through numerous Long County neighborhoods waiving to children and their parents. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m., Chief of Long County Fire Department, Chris Moss said.

Moss said his wife came up with the idea last year as a way to celebrate Easter socially distanced but believes it will become an annual event.

“She said she wanted to do something for the kids, so this was her little thing she came up with,” Moss said.

Moss said the continued community support for public safety has encouraged the department to do similar events in the future.

“It’s just our way of giving a little bit back to the community.”