East Georgia State College’s Swainsboro campus conducts an active shooter practice drill

SWAINSBORO, Ga (WSAV) – East Georgia State College announced friday that their Swainsboro campus will conduct a simulated active shooter exercise drill. The drill will take place at the Physical Education building on the campus Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The college asks that everyone stay clear of the building during this exercise. Law enforcement officers will be participating in the exercise and will be active around the building and the Swainsboro campus.

The college also asks faculty, staff and students around campus to take measures to make themselves safe in their locations during the exercise.

The college says they hope the exercise will encourage people to think about what their response if an active shooter event were to occur. The college adds that the exercise will also give law enforcement the opportunity to train for an active shooter response.

