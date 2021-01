SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Early Monday morning the Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1100 block of East Duffy Street.

Related Content Savannah Police investigate Walton Street homicide

Firefighters arrived to find a carriage house with flames on exterior sections of the wall and roof.

Crews put out of the fire, stopping the flames from damaging the inside of the building.

Power to the structure was cut and one person was displaced.

There are no reports of injuries.