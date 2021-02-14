Early morning house fire in Savannah displaces family of three

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire officials battled an early morning house fire Sunday that displaced a family.

The fire started in the laundry room on a home on Van Nuys Boulevard and quickly spread.

The Savannah Fire Department is fighting a house fire in the 0 Block of Van Nuys Boulevard. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/LJhzgKz7Vx — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) February 14, 2021

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and, luckily, there were no reported injuries from the fire.

Fire officials say smoke alarms in the family’s home alerted them of the fire and helped them safely get out of their home.

Savannah Firefighters have extinguished a fire in the 0 Block of Van Nuys Boulevard. Two adults and 1 child were displaced. No one was physically injured. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/0yHR9CF2oV — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) February 14, 2021

Officials want to remind residents to test their smoke alarms monthly.

Savannah homeowners can call 912-651-6756 for a free smoke alarm and battery replacement.