Eagles hatch on live camera on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two eaglets on Hilton Head Island made their way into the world on Sunday and Monday and the moments they hatched were caught live on camera.

The live camera, which city officials say is the first and only live stream eagle camera on Hilton Head, was set up to watch the eagles that have once again returned to nest at an undisclosed location on the island.

The first egg was laid on Nov. 19 and the second was laid on Nov. 22.

The parent eagles made the news recently for their carefully chosen names. The mother eagle is named Harriet after Harriet Tubman and the father is named Mitch after General Ormsby M. Mitchel.

Both have a unique connection to the area. Mitchel is described as a “catalyst” for the founding of Mitchelville. Mitchelville was a town on Hilton Head Island that, among other things, gave formerly enslaved people a place to escape to. After co-leading the Combahee River Raid, Tubman led 100 people to Hilton Head Island to freedom in Mitchelville.

If you want to take a look at the eaglets you can check out the livestream here.