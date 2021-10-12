E-waste recycling company to open at Port of Savannah, create 150 jobs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Igneo Technologies is opening its first U.S. electronics recycling facility at the Port of Savannah, state officials announced Tuesday.

The e-waste recycling company’s $85 million investment is expected to create at least 150 jobs in Chatham County.

“The Savannah area offers the perfect blend of a dynamic business environment, dependable workforce and premier access to global trading routes,” stated CEO of Igneo, Danish Mir. “Igneo has found a great location to fully deploy its sustainable solution to the e-waste problem and we look forward to creating a lasting positive impact for the environment.”

Igneo is set to open at the SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex in Savannah. The company — headquartered in White Plains, New York — plans to move over 10,000 twenty-foot equivalent units through the state’s ports system.

“We’re happy to support the economic development and employment opportunity associated with this project, as well as Igneo’s positive environmental impact,” said Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch. “Additional containers moving through the Port of Savannah mean new jobs for Georgians.”

Igneo takes e-waste from and transforms it into a copper concentrate said to be a sustainable solution. The company plans to hire in the Savannah area for jobs in the industrial process, global logistics, laboratory science and engineering.

“We look forward to helping Igneo be successful at SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex,” Gov. Brian Kemp said.

A timeline for the facility’s opening wasn’t immediately available. Those interested in job opportunities with the company are encouraged to visit igneo.com.