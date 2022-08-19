HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — If you live or visit the Hilton Head area get ready to see an increase in bike riders. Earlier this week, Hilton Head Town Council passed an e-bike ordinance.

This allows the use of lower-speed electronic bikes on public pathways. In addition to the ordinance, there must be a label on every bike to show how fast it travels. Also, a safety and etiquette pamphlet must be given to every person who rents or buys one.

Community Planning Manager, Missy Luick said this is a step in the right direction.

“So this ordinance is a first start for Hilton Head, so we’re going to learn from the passing of this ordinance, and be able to evaluate the capacity of our pathways, and potentially making future infrastructure improvements on those pathways,” Luick said.

