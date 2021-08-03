Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital unveils new pediatric transport ambulance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After doing neonatal transport for the last 20 years, the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital is adding a pediatric vehicle to the list.

“It’s been kind of a long time coming, we are really super excited about,” said Brad Buckler, Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital Physician and Chief.

The new ambulance features specialized equipment made specifically for pediatric care.

“Putting a 5-year-old or 10-year-old in the back of just a regular ambulance a lot of times they don’t have all the equipment they need to be able to provide the care,” said Buckler.

“Having these specialized ambulances, having our nurses and respiratory therapist who are pediatric trained specifically go out and be able to provide that care from the moment they get to the ER from the other hospital is really, really important.”

The vehicles will travel into areas that lack medical services for children.

“It’s not just the state of Georgia it’s the Lowcountry of South Carolina as well, so to be able to go pick up patients over there — Blufton, Beaufort lots of areas that don’t have a children’s hospital and bring them back here,” Buckler said.

Another feature of the ambulance includes a space for guardians to ride to the hospital with the patients.

“The parents can ride along and then be at our hospital at the same time and not try to drive really fast behind,” said Buckler.

Memorial health told WSAV the pediatric team is assembled and the ambulances are set to start running.