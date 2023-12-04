SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hundreds of locations across the nation, the family-owned business Duck Donuts has closed the only location here in Savannah on Sunday, Dec. 3rd.

Located on 7127 Hodgson Memorial Dr, The Facebook page “Roll the Bones” shared a picture of the sign at the door and expressed their condolences.

“Thanks for being a good business neighbor Duck Donuts! You will be missed :c.”

The sign reads as follows:

“To Our Loyal Customers, Thank you for a wondersul 6 years! Duck Donuts is offically CLOSED as of December 3, 2023. Thank you, D.Donuts CLOSED”

Some Facebook users expressed their sadness about the closure with Abigail Allen stating.

“Oh, this makes me so sad.”

And Reddit user Zealouisideal_Ask132 said, “There was always a line there.”

News 3 reached out to Duck Donuts for comment with no response, we will keep you updated on any new developments.