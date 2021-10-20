Drug Take Back Day: Find a drop-off location near you

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Drug Enforcement Administration’s 21st annual Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event gives residents the opportunity to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.

Officials say Drug Take Back Day is more important this year than ever before.

“The United States is in the midst of an opioid epidemic — drug overdoses are up 30% over the last year alone and taking more than 250 lives every day,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram stated.

Milgram said most opioid addictions in America start with prescription pills often found at home in medicine cabinets.

“What’s worse, criminal drug networks are exploiting the opioid crisis by making and falsely marketing deadly, fake pills as legitimate prescriptions, which are now flooding U.S. communities,” the DEA administrator added.

According to the DEA, more than 4,000 drop-off locations will be available nationwide Saturday. Local collection sites include:

According to the Drug Take Back Day website, collection locations are being added frequently. Visit takebackday.dea.gov to check the latest list.

Tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs can be dropped off. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illicit drugs will not be accepted. The DEA will also accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.

“One thing is clear: prevention starts at home,” stated Milgram. “I urge Americans to do their part to prevent prescription pill misuse: simply take your unneeded medications to a local collection site. It’s simple, free, anonymous, and it can save a life.”