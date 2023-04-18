SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Drug Enforcement Administration(DEA) is hosting its 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22.

The DEA and its partners will be collecting tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs across the nation.

Drug Take Back Day is designed to help people easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—whether old, unwanted, or expired—that often can become a gateway to addiction.

At no cost, residents can anonymously dispose of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

Local sites participating in the initiative include:

Chatham County

Chatham Savannah Counter Narcotics Team – Chatham County Police Department at 9306 Whitfield Avenue, Savannah, GA

Bryan County

Richmond Hill Police Department – 120 Richard Davis Drive, Richmond Hill

Bryan County Sheriff’s Office South End Complex – 1955 Sgt. Michael W. Larson Drive, Richmond Hill, GA

Bryan County Sheriff’s Office North End Complex – 95 Sgt. Robert W Crapse Drive, Pembroke, GA

Beaufort County

Bluffton Magistrate Office – 4819 Bluffton Parkway, Bluffton, SC

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office – 2001 Duke Street, Beaufort, SC

Jasper County

Hardeevilee Police Department – 26 Martin Street, Hardeeville, SC

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information or to find a collection site near you, click here.