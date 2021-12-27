Driver receives minor injuries after collision with train in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – A pickup truck driver avoided serious injuries after a collision Monday morning with a train in Garden City.

According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Big Hill Road.

Troopers say the pickup truck attempted to beat the train at the intersection. Troopers say the train hit the bed of the truck as it crossed the tracks.

GSP says the truck driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Troopers say no one else was injured.

The pickup truck driver was cited for failure to stop at a railroad crossing.

GSP says drivers should never attempt to beat a train at railroad crossings. GSP says it is more important to be safe than to avoid being late for work.