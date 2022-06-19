LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A person died in a car crash in the unincorporated area of Liberty County Sunday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Jonathan Edwards, the driver of a Ford Mustang was been killed when his car — which was traveling southbound on Seabrook Island Drive — left the roadway, striking several trees.

Edwards said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was unable to release information on him until his next of kin has been notified.

The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. and remains under investigation.